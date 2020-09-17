B. Arlene Williams (Nee Adam) passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12th in the gentle care of her family and the staff at Extendicare Starwood. Arlene was predeceased by the love of her life, Gilbert. She leaves behind her family, especially George and Gwyneth and Lloyd and Joanne. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Laura and Dave, Heather and Jason, David and Morgan and Kurtis and Marissa. Arlene was a proud GG to Bryden, Jackson, Addie, Melody and Massie. She will also be missed by her extended family Marilyn, Matthew, Sarah and Anthony. All her of life, Arlene derived immense pleasure from reading. In her retirement she volunteered to read to young children. In lieu of flowers, donations to organizations that support children's literacy would be greatly appreciated. A private family service will be held at the Ingersoll Rural Cemetery. Sharing memories and online condolences at www.kellyfh.ca