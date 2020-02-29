|
|
The family of Armand Desroches would like to thank friends and neighbours for their love and support during our time of sorrow. Be it with your kind words, food, cards or donations to Hospice Huronia, please know that we are greatly appreciative. We extend our thanks to the staff at CHIGAMIK and the Bayshore nurses. Un gros merci à la chorale St-Patrick. Votre appui et votre présence en ce temps de deuil ont apaisé notre peine. Yvonne and family
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 29, 2020