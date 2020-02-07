|
Passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband for 65 years of Yvonne (Pauzé) Desroches. Loving father of Rollande Quesnelle (Quinto Falconi), Carmen Shuparski (Peter), Jean-Paul Desroches (Anne-Marie), Glenn Desroches (Anne), Lorie Desroches, Tina St.Amant (Doug), Armand Desroches Junior. He was a cherished Pepère to Natalie Cameron, Crystal Gignac, Leah Shuparski Miller, Andrea Shuparski, Evan Shuparski, Françoise Shuparski (Predeceased), Shawn Desroches, Cody Desroches, Kayla Desroches, Glenn Desroches Jr, Isabelle Desroches, Èmilie Desroches, Sophie Desroches, Madeleine Desroches, Emmalyne Laurin, Sébastien Laurin, Zachary St.Amant, Erin Smith, Erica St.Amant. Cherished Great- Pepère to: Samantha Cameron, Rachel Cameron, Gabrielle Gignac, Gavin Gignac, Ada Shuparski Miller, Wesley Shuparski Miller, Clarie Smith and more to come. Loving brother to Irène Desroches-Girard, Pierre Desroches, André Desroches, Rose Desroches, Abbé Justin Desroches, Constance Quesnelle, Suzanne Lahaie. Predeceased by his parents Constant and Antonia Desroches and his brothers Florent, Jean-Paul, Raymond, Richard and Roméo. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his coffee buddies. He was the dedicated manager of the Markham's Auto Parts for 36 years and as well a joyful member of St. Patrick's Church Choir and Le Choeur de la Clé choir for many years. The Memorial Mass was celebrated at Ste. Croix Catholic Church, Lafontaine on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Huronia. Messages of sympathy can be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 7, 2020