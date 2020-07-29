Arnold Bowman

Bowman, Arnold Passed away July 12th 2020, at the age of 73. Son of Wylie Bowman, Mayme (Lamont). Survived by his wife Connie (Duyndam) two daughters Selena and Tammy, and three grandchildren, Ann, Marcus and Tayla, loving brother of Wylene Crossley (Late Ken), Elvin (Judy) Eldred (Lynne) Daryl (Peggie) Predeceased by siblings Veral (Patsy), Mary Sampson (Don). Arnold (Ziffel) was known as an avid hunter, angler and trapper. In his later years, because of his love of nature, he was noted as saying the only way he could shoot an animal now was with a camera. We know that Arnie is up there telling jokes to his brother and sister, and having a party with his two best friends from the good ole' days; Ronnie Bannerman and Doug Peacock.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store