Arnold James Armstrong
Armstrong, Arnold James Passed away peacefully while holding his loving wife's hand at Champlain Manor in Orillia on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Patricia Armstrong (nee McIntee) of 42 years. Loving father of Laura Clarke (Jim), Tim Cotter (Dorothy), Wes Cotter (Darlene), Carson Armstrong (Kim), Rhonda Atkins (Steve), Roxanne Armstrong and Joe Armstrong (Sherry). Cherished grandfather of Serena, Steven, James, Glenn, Amanda, Wesley, Kyle, Jennifer, C.J., Mykaila, Tyler, Jessica, Fay, Coby, Melanie, Bailey, Alycia and great-grandfather to Zachary, Eve, Evelynn, Caden, Shelby, Benjamin, Jace, Isabella, Austin, Anthony, Leah, Kaleb, Jace, Nathan, Jade, Kenny, Laylah, Tya, Kaylee, Adrian and Sophia. There will be no visitation or service at this time. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the MS Society through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street Orillia, ON L3V 1L1 (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
