Died peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Art Beutler, of Midland, in his 68th year. Beloved partner and spouse of Ricky for 41 years. Will be lovingly remembered by his children Kirsten (Beutler) Olsen (Mark) and Eric Beutler (TerriAnn). Cherished grandfather of Grayden, Holly, Amelia and Haiden and Colby. Art is survived by his mother Lydia; and his brothers Gary (Sheryl) and Rick (Brian). Dear uncle of Heidi (Matthew). Will be missed dearly by Colin and Diana Monteith and their daughter Jamie Lisa. Art is also survived by his daughter Anne. Art was the owner and operator of Beutler Building and Design for 25 plus years in Midland. At the family's request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at Restaurant Ste. Marie, 16164 Highway 12, Midland, on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., if the COVID virus allows us to hold the celebration. If desired, in memoriam donations to the Guesthouse, Rosewood Shelter, Georgian Bay Cancer Centre, and Hospice Huronia - Tompkins House or to the would be appreciated by the family. No flowers please. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, (705) 526-5449. Online condolences may be forwarded through www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 3, 2020