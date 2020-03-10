Home

Passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 at the Villa Care Centre in his 67th year. Predeceased by his parents Don and Ruth Chapman and by his son Clayton Chapman. Art is survived by his daughter Yvette Chapman, his 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Ken Chapman, Anne Dunlop, Kathy Demers and Helen Zandbelt (Ben). The family wish to thank the 3rd floor staff of the Villa for the wonderful care that Art received, especially in his final days. Cremation has taken place. Art would have wanted to share a pint with friends and family. Therefore, a celebration of life will be held at the Palace Tavern 13 Queen Street W., Elmvale on Saturday, March 14th from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 10, 2020
