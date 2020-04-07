|
February 18, 1933-April 03, 2020 Passed away on Friday. April 3rd after a courageous battle with a number of health issues. Survived by his wife of 68 years Ruth (Baker). Brother to Jane MacLennan (Paul). Beloved father to Glenda (John), Ken (Gwen), Beth (Steve), and Jeannine (Danny). Proud Grampa to Kevin (Lisa), Sarah (Corey), Andrew (Rebekah), Bailey and David. Great-Grampa to Madison, Parker, Emmett, and Ellis. Art will be remembered by his many friends and former customers across Northern Ontario, where he worked as a sales rep for Kaufman Footwear. Art's health began to fail shortly after he retired, but he still devoted countless hours to driving for the . He was a devoted member of St. Mark's Presbyterian Church and the family would like to thank Reverend Linda for all her kindness and support. Special thanks to the caring staff at the Dialysis unit at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia and especially, the devoted staff at the Sundial Retirement Residence. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dialysis Unit at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020