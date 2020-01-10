|
At his home Cumberland Beach on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in his 77th year. Bob Traplin, beloved husband of Jane Traplin (nee McCormick) of 53 years. Loving father of Jeffrey Traplin (Christine) and Angie Traplin. Much loved grandfather of Nolan, Connor, Evan, Jessica and Maddison. Dear brother of Donald Traplin (Jane), Cecile Traplin, Susan Brown (Garry) and the late Ted Traplin. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 34, 215 Mississaga St E. Orillia on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority or to the through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca