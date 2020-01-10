Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Traplin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Robert (Trap) (Bob) Traplin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Robert (Trap) (Bob) Traplin Obituary
At his home Cumberland Beach on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in his 77th year. Bob Traplin, beloved husband of Jane Traplin (nee McCormick) of 53 years. Loving father of Jeffrey Traplin (Christine) and Angie Traplin. Much loved grandfather of Nolan, Connor, Evan, Jessica and Maddison. Dear brother of Donald Traplin (Jane), Cecile Traplin, Susan Brown (Garry) and the late Ted Traplin. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 34, 215 Mississaga St E. Orillia on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority or to the through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -