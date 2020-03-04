|
|
Passed away suddenly in Collingwood on Saturday, February 29 in his 72nd year. Art was born and raised near the Scarborough Bluffs where he spent many happy years exploring and playing along with his friends and siblings. These early escapades on the Bluffs helped develop his incredible zest for life and adventure. Art was a star athlete at R. H. King Collegiate and excelled in all sports including football, basketball, track and field, and gymnastics. After high school, Art really endorsed the 60s lifestyle and started his journey as a world traveler. Exploring Africa and crossing the Sahara dessert were highlights. He settled down in Scarborough to a 30-year career as a highly respected Scarborough city inspector. During retirement, he returned to his passion for sports and excelled at golf and tennis. Upon his move to Collingwood in 2011, he decided to focus on tennis and enjoyed playing with the many friends he made at the Monterra and Craigleith tennis clubs. Art was extremely well-read and always impressed us with an incredible memory. Art was predeceased by his father John, a WWII D-Day veteran and his mother Anne who was born and raised in northern Alberta. Art loved spending time with his family and always looked forward to seeing his nephews and nieces. He was a very generous, thoughtful and sensitive person who lived his life to the fullest. He will always be lovingly remembered by Rick (Donna), John (Patti) and Myra (Bert) and his best friend Russ. Art will also be fondly remembered by his nephews: David (Krista), Jason (Andrea), Matt (Ros), Aaron (Laura) and his niece Heather (Kevin) as well as his great-nephews and nieces Shannon, Charlie, Tyler, Bennett, Norah, Coleson, Jackson and Theo. At Art's request, there will be a private family service. Donations may be made to the . Friends may visit Mr. Campbells Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020