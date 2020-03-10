|
passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, at the age of 84 years. Art Tulipano, born in Belisto, Italy moved to Orillia in 1956. Art, beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Cipolla). Dearly loved father of Franco of Barrie, Mario (Kelly), Carlo (Janice), Loretta Tulipano all of Orillia, Rose (Gino) Saccone and Lucia Smith both of St. Catharines. Cherished Nonno of Maressa, Christopher, Sarah (Eric), Benjamin (Justin), Amanda (Jeff), Samuel, Jesse, Lesley (Graham), Michel (Laurel), Alessandra, Stefania, Emma, Molly, Ryan and Great Nonno to Peyton, Jonah, Mason, Olivia, Brinley and Nash. Dear Brother of Antonio (Tony)(Raffaela) of Orillia and predeceased by siblings Egilio, Giovani, Mario (Rita), Lorita (Gaetano) Carpino. Art will be sadly missed by his sister-in-laws Gilda of Orillia and Mara of Bolzano, Italy. Art is survived by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends are invited to meet the family at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia on Wednesday from 5 - 8 pm. Then to the Church of the Guardian Angels, 115 West St., N., Orillia for Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday morning, March 12th, 2020 at 10 am. Entombment to take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to Mariposa House Hospice would be appreciated. Parish Prayers to be said in the parlours Wednesday evening at 4:45 pm. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 10, 2020