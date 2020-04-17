|
It is with heartfelt sadness that his family announces the sudden passing of Aubrey Robert Burt in his 90th year, on Monday, April 6, 2020. He will be forever missed by his best friend and wife Joan, his son Richard Burt (Tracy) and his daughter Julie Adamson (Ted). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Katelyn, Anna and Taylor. Aubrey was predeceased by his parents Robert and Lucy Burt of Stayner, Ontario. Aubrey and Joan moved to the Orillia area in 1974 to raise their family and pursue his love of flying. Soaring above the lakes of Simcoe/Muskoka in the 172 Cessna gave him great joy. In his early years Aubrey loved to visit cottage country and was an avid fisherman. Later he enjoyed canoe trips in the Canadian North. He began his working career at CP Railway with his father, spent several years at Moore's Business Forms, ending his career as Foreman of Mara Provincial Park. Aubrey lived a full and active life into his 90th year. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him. Memorial donations may be sent to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E. Orillia. (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence or donations are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020