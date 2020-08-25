Audrey Curry

Passed away at Hillcrest Village on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at the age of 96. Audrey was predeceased by her husband Harold Curry in 2016. She is survived by her sons Dennis (Lorraine) and Allan, her granddaughters Shannon (Carey) and Suzanne (Peter) and her great-grandchildren Anna, Clara and Owen. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Lawrence, Joyce Robinson, Dorothy Laliberte, Mary Curry and her nieces and nephews. Audrey was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Antoine Moreau and her sister Mona Bradley. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service at St. Ann's Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations to Hospice Huronia- Tomkins House would be appreciated by the family. We would like to send a very special Thank you to all the staff at Hillcrest Village who took such good care of our Mom.



