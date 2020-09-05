It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Mother, Audrey Doreen Styles, at the age of 81. She was born February 14,1939 in Orillia to Adrian & Dorothy Styles. She is survived by daughters Cheryle Moore (Rick) of Brechin and Correy Styles (Vince Cericola) of Orillia. Proud Grandmother of Vanessa & Kelsey Moore. Dear sister of brother Robin Styles (pictured in the photo) and his wife Linda. She is predeceased by sisters Carol Anderson (Don) and Debbie Stark (Tom). She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Her daughters wish to thank Dr Kristen Farn, the fantastic nurses of Bayshore and especially the PSW's from Care Partners who cared for her every day over these last seven years, we could not have done this with out you. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current situation no service will be held but a celebration of life will occur on a future date. If desired, memorial donations to Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital (her place of employment for 30 years), Sick Kids or Orillia SPCA.



