(Member of Riverside Baptist Church, Huntsville) Peacefully at Hospice Huntsville, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in her 85th year. Audrey Burgie, of Huntsville, formerly of Severn Bridge, beloved wife of Edward Burgie (predeceased 2003) and Gerald Raymond Barrand (predeceased 1990). Loving mother of Christina (Terry Roy) of Caronport, Sask. and Judy (Rick Parry) of Severn Bridge. Cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 14. Stepmother of Marianne (Max Purkiss), Debbie (Les Rother), both of Orillia and Mike Burgie of Sweden. Dear sister of Darlene (Lorne White, predeceased) of Huntsville and William and Gordon, both predeceased. Predeceased by her parents William and Christina Chalmers. Friends and relatives will be received at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Monday, January 20th from 7 -9 p.m. and on Tuesday, January 21st from 1 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service, in the chapel, at 2 p.m. Spring interment: Bethel Cemetery, Kilworthy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mariposa House Hospice would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020