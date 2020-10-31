1/
Passed peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on October 28th, 2020 at the age of 91. Audrey, beloved wife of 63 years to the late Wallace. Loving mother to Cheryl Turner (Dennis), Melvin (Julie), Susan MacInnes (Ron), Garry (Naz), Glenda Halliwell (Charles) and the late Kevin. Cherished grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 12, and great great grandmother of 1. Will be missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. A private memorial service has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of choice are greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 31, 2020.
