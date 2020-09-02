quietly passed away at home with her husband Eldon by her side on Sunday, August 30, 2020 just 9 weeks shy of her 95th birthday. Both Audrey and Eldon have been living with Denis and Lynda for the past 5 months at their Collingwood house enjoying the sunshine, waves and wildlife. Audrey and Eldon had just celebrated their 73rd Wedding Anniversary in May 2020 - what a life of love and togetherness they have had and leave behind for us. She was the beloved daughter of Alvin and Vida Reinhart and proud mom of Denis (Lynda), Brian (Lori), Cindy (Roy) Gabriel and Sara (Tim) den Bok. She was the best loved nana/gramma of Nicole (Mark), Jordan (Teralyn), Natalie, Jessica (Pedro), Kourtney (Landon), Megan (Daxton), Katie (Simon), Hannah (Dustin), Daniel and Leah (Alejandro) and the greatest great nana to Kyanna, Kyle, Triston, Ava, Alyssa, Brayden, Michael, Zion, Noah and a little one expected in March 2021. A private family gathering will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 to remember her and say our goodbyes. Interment will be at the Stayner Union Cemetery. Remembrances made to Gideons International would be appreciated by the family - please follow this link: https://expressions.bible/dedicate-donation
To send a condolence or to share a memory of Audrey, please visit www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
or send to Eldon Bell 75 Indian Trail, Collingwood, Ontario L9Y 0X2.