Died peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Ajax Hospital in her 96th year. Audrey, beloved wife of the late Murray. Loving mother of Randy (Janice) and Jeva Donnelly (Bill Quick). Cherished grandmother of Shawn, Patrick (Alie) and Shannon. Audrey is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Eleanor (nee McFarlane) and her 9 siblings. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours. Audrey was a patient and kind woman who cherished her family. She will be dearly missed. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 12 noon for the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 o'clock. Interment Stayner Union Cemetery. If desired, a donation to Sick Kids Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by her family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020