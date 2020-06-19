Passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Sunday June 14, 2020 in her 95th year. Audrey will be sadly missed by her children Anne (Michael) Mullen, Gordon Kimberley, and Dora-Jane Kimberley. Audrey will be cherished by her grandchildren Crystal (Paul) Peden and Mackenzy Kimberley, and by her great grandchildren Marina-Rose, Izabella, and Kimberlynn. Audrey is predeceased by her siblings Frank, Kenneth, Kathleen, Dorothy, and Gordon. Audrey was a dedicated church organist and played for First Baptist Orillia, St. Paul's in Walkerton and Brechin United Church. The family will receive friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 1 o'clock. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and would be appreciated by the family. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 19, 2020.