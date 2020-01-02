|
|
(Longtime Member of St. Paul's United Church, Orillia; Former elementary school secretary with Simcoe County Board of Education) Peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre, on Thursday, December 19th, 2019, in her 85th year. Audrey McIntee, of Orillia, wife of Donald Loving mother of Debbie Tremain and husband Brian of Horseshoe Valley, Terry McKay and husband Dave of Dryden. Dear grandmother of Stacy Tremain of Barrie, Ashley Rankin and husband Brian of Calgary, Meghan McKay of Calgary, Kyle McKay of Toronto and great-grandmother of Lola and Presley. Sister of Marilyn Lane and husband Bill of Sarnia, Midge Ross and husband Murray (predeceased) of Calgary, John Treleaven and wife Mary (predeceased) of Sarnia. Predeceased by her parents John and Marjorie Treleaven. Special thank you to Champlain Manor and the Leacock Care Centre for their exceptional care and to Dr. Lea Babcock and Dr. Kevin Young for their guidance and support A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. If desired, Memorial Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com