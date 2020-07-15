1/1
Audrey Robinson
Peacefully passed away at Mill Creek Care Centre, Barrie ON, July 11, 2020 in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Vince Robinson. Much loved mother of Sandra Willis (Leonard), Linda Lowe (James) Brian Robinson (Margaret) and Michael Robinson (Georgia). Loving grandmother of Jennifer Sequeira (Steven), Heather Ruggiero (Domenic) and Lisa Lowe (Jason Clancy). Loving great-grandmother of Jackson and Samuel Sequeira and Dante and Jacob Ruggiero. Audrey is predeceased by her siblings Elsie Avery, Alan Taylor, Ronald Taylor, James Pearson, Sidney Giles and Leonard Giles. As per Audrey's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place. Donations in Audrey's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or Collier Street United Church or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 15, 2020.
