Audrey Sarah Elizabeth Skinner
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Mother, (nee Dwinnell). Loving wife to the late Nelson Denault, William Plue and Willard Skinner. Dear Mom to Barry (pre-deceased), Kathy (Chris Burns), Judy (Jim McKay), Sherry (Rod Dean) and Michele Denault. Step-Mom to Lynn, Leah, Lisa & families. Audrey is also survived by her dearest grandchildren Jason (Tara) Bird, Jennifer Denault, Kyle (Lindsay) Bird, Amanda (Lee) Ziegler, Danielle (David) Wattie, Samantha Bader (Justin), Aaron Burns, Katelynn Poelemans (Andrew) and Brittany Poelemans. Also by her great grandchildren Alexis, Gavin, Jenna, Travis, Addison, Ava, Harmony & Hunter. Dear sister to Marion Heavener (Harry - predeceased), brothers Jerry Dwinnell (Rosemarie), Dennis Dwinnell, Clarence (Doreen) pre-deceased, Don- predeceased (Gail) & Kenny predeceased. Loving daughter of the late Roy & Minnie Dwinnell (nee Townes). Audrey will be missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. She will especially be missed by her good friend Janet Hachey. Audrey worked very hard over the years with her own cleaning business and then as Head Housekeeper at the Birchmere Retirement Home. Audrey was a member of the ANAF. A Celebration of Audrey's Life will be held at a later date when we can all be together. Thank you to Marion and Janet for their love & support, visits and phone calls. We could not have done it without your help. Special thanks to Dr. Mike Odlozinski and staff for all their kind and compassionate care of Mom and our family. Many, many thanks to the staff at Champlain Manor for their loving care of our Mom and family. The staff deserve a medal for their devotion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. David Anglican Lutheran Church would be appreciated and may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E. Orillia. (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are also welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
