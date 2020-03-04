Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Auguste KOESLAG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Auguste Caroline Henrietta Kessler KOESLAG


1924 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Auguste Caroline Henrietta Kessler KOESLAG Obituary
Auguste entered into the presence of the Lord on February 25, 2020 after a mild stroke. She maintained her sense of humour and clarity of thought until near the end, and passed with her daughter Johanna by her side. Daughter of Johan Herman Kessler and Nicoline Kessler-Jung. Wife of the late Johan Koeslag (2004), Mother to Johan (Anne), Johanna (Joe Reeve), Albert (Wendy), Nico (Sharon), Herman (Carol), Gus (Kim). Grandmother and Oma to 24, great-grandmother to 19. A celebration of life will take place at Hiway Church Barrie on March 7. Visitation at noon, service at 2 p.m.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Auguste's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -