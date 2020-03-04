|
Auguste entered into the presence of the Lord on February 25, 2020 after a mild stroke. She maintained her sense of humour and clarity of thought until near the end, and passed with her daughter Johanna by her side. Daughter of Johan Herman Kessler and Nicoline Kessler-Jung. Wife of the late Johan Koeslag (2004), Mother to Johan (Anne), Johanna (Joe Reeve), Albert (Wendy), Nico (Sharon), Herman (Carol), Gus (Kim). Grandmother and Oma to 24, great-grandmother to 19. A celebration of life will take place at Hiway Church Barrie on March 7. Visitation at noon, service at 2 p.m.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020