(Retired Long Time Employee of Dominion Stores, Foodland (his family also) for 58 years as a Meat Cutter; Retired Orillia Volunteer Fire Fighter for 25 years) Keith passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday June 16th, 2020, following a recent diagnosis with ALS. Keith is much loved and greatly missed. Keith Mumford of Orillia, loving husband for 52 years to Patricia (nee Weston). Proud & adored dad to Paul & Brent Mumford. Cherished grandfather of Amanda and great grandpa to Zachary. Keith will be dearly missed by his faithful companion Lily. Beloved brother to Wayne (Bernie predeceased) Mumford and brother-in-law to Beverley McGrath, Donna McIssac (predeceased), Eleanor (Gerry) Hill, Linda (Dave) Nichol, Darlene (Randy) Hadley and Paul Weston (predeceased). Keith leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, great friends and neighbors. Keith enjoyed his pool games, cards, weights, martial arts, chess and riding his bicycle. As per Keith's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 19, 2020.