B. Keith Mumford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share B.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Retired Long Time Employee of Dominion Stores, Foodland (his family also) for 58 years as a Meat Cutter; Retired Orillia Volunteer Fire Fighter for 25 years) Keith passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday June 16th, 2020, following a recent diagnosis with ALS. Keith is much loved and greatly missed. Keith Mumford of Orillia, loving husband for 52 years to Patricia (nee Weston). Proud & adored dad to Paul & Brent Mumford. Cherished grandfather of Amanda and great grandpa to Zachary. Keith will be dearly missed by his faithful companion Lily. Beloved brother to Wayne (Bernie predeceased) Mumford and brother-in-law to Beverley McGrath, Donna McIssac (predeceased), Eleanor (Gerry) Hill, Linda (Dave) Nichol, Darlene (Randy) Hadley and Paul Weston (predeceased). Keith leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, great friends and neighbors. Keith enjoyed his pool games, cards, weights, martial arts, chess and riding his bicycle. As per Keith's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved