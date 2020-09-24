It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Babe, who passed away peacefully, Sunday September 13 at Hospice Simcoe in Barrie, Ontario. Babe was the youngest of 18 children born to Adelaird and Albertine St. Croix (nee - Giasson) of Gaspe, Quebec. Born in Penetanguishene, Ontario, Babe moved to Toronto in search of employment. There she would meet William Russell McEwan and the journey they embarked on together would set the cornerstone of the McEwan family for generations to come. Married for 67 years to her beloved Russ, Babe was a devoted, loving mother to their 3 sons, Brian (Jenny), Michael, deceased in 1999 (Margaret) and Martin (Mary). She looked forward to family gatherings where her six Grandchildren; Chad, Corey, Jordan, Breanne, Travis and Kaitlyn and Great-Granddaughter, Aliyah could all be together at the same time. Babe had many nieces and nephews and had a particular soft spot for Marlene, whom was more like a sister to her. Babe and Russ raised their family in Scarborough, Ontario and would go on to touch the lives and hearts of countless friends, not only their own but those of their children and their extended families. A very social and outgoing soul, Babe, unknowingly at the time, would become the architect (along with Russ) of a Family Tradition that has spanned 42+ years and continues to this day, The Annual McEwan Lawn Dart Tournament. Neighbours, family, friends converge on the McEwan household 1 day every Summer to catch up on life's happenings, enjoy some friendly competition and be the catalyst to memories that will last a lifetime. Babe may have left us, but the love and devotion to Family and Friends will last...until the last light from the last star has been extinguished. We love you and will miss you, dearly. We would like to thank all the staff and Nurses at Hospice Simcoe, who made her comfortable in her final days with us. Due to Covid-19, services will be for immediate family members only, at Adams Funeral Home, Barrie. A gathering / celebration of life may take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Simcoe or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated, greatly.