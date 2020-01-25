Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
Resources
More Obituaries for Barabara English
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barabara Lynn English

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barabara Lynn English Obituary
Barbara Lynn English passed away the Royal Victoria Hospital at the age of 72 on January 21st 2020. Beloved wife to Brian English, devoted mother to Bob English and wife Karen, Megan Awery and husband Jeff. Adored grandmother to Scott, Emily, Isabelle, Charlotte and Abigail. Dear sister to, Bruce, Tim, Blaine, Jim and Dave, predeceased by John and Cathy. Barbara will be forever loved and remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Barbara. Messages of condolences can be forwarded through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barabara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -