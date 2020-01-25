|
Barbara Lynn English passed away the Royal Victoria Hospital at the age of 72 on January 21st 2020. Beloved wife to Brian English, devoted mother to Bob English and wife Karen, Megan Awery and husband Jeff. Adored grandmother to Scott, Emily, Isabelle, Charlotte and Abigail. Dear sister to, Bruce, Tim, Blaine, Jim and Dave, predeceased by John and Cathy. Barbara will be forever loved and remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Barbara. Messages of condolences can be forwarded through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 25, 2020