It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Barb Stockley, after a courageous fight against cancer, at the age of 70, on August 8, 2020 at Hospice Simcoe with family by her side. Her pride shone when speaking of her beloved husband Roy (deceased 2014), her son's Earl (Lynn), Steve and her cherished granddaughter Chloe. She will be sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, family and large extended group of friends. Barb was a woman who formed great friendships and made a point to stay in touch. Barb loved her family and friends more than anything in the world. She wanted everyone she knew to be happy and was known to go to great lengths to achieve this. Barb was well loved and gave her love freely.....she will be greatly missed in our lives. Our deepest love and thanks to our family and friends who spent time with her, the window visits, phone calls and texts to Barb and both Earl and Steve. We don't know how we could have done it without you. We wish to thank Hospice Simcoe, Doctor Luchkiw and the home care nurses for the incredible care. We are forever grateful. When life is in a gentler time, we will host a Celebration of her life (details will be posted at a later date). Cremation arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transitions in Barrie. Donations can be made to Hospice Simcoe. She has rejoined the love of her life Roy. Their reunion had to have been met with hugs, tears and then of course Roy's new to do list. Rest in Peace. We love you and miss you. xoxo