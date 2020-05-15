(Past President of the Royal Canadian Legion#147-lifetime member) of Barrie, ON passed away peacefully (with her family by her side),at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in her 77th year. Beloved Wife (for 51 years) of the late Don Cooper. Loving Mother of Laurie Bridge (Steven) and Joe Cooper (Vanessa). Cherished Nana of Riley, Bailey, Joey, Paige, Cole and Blair. Great-Nana of Carson. Sadly missed by her siblings Raymond Ego (Judy), Garry Ego (Debbie), the late Cindy Smith (Alan) and their children. Dearest Sister-in-law of Bruce Cooper (the late Mona) and Gerry Cooper (Carol). Forever missed by her Cousins Linda Thompson, Brenda Crompton (John), the late Sherri Lovegrove (Ken), Jody Crompton (Gord), Greg Crompton and their children. Predeceased by her Parents Gord and Gladys Morris and her Step-Father Raymond Ego Sr. Barbara will be fondly remembered by her "Skeleton Lake" family and many extended family. Friends may pay their respects at the STEVEN R. BRIDGE FUNERAL HOME 207 Mill Street, Angus, ON on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. (Legion service commencing at 7 p.m.) Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend the live stream of Barb's service by visiting the Bridge Funeral Home Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/bridgefuneralhome/ at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the RVH Cancer Care Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family. (donation cards will be made available at the time of visitation and funeral) For more information, or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit our website at www.bridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 15, 2020.