Passed away peacefully with her immediate family by her side on Friday June 19, 2020 in her 66th year. Beloved wife of Marc Beausoleil. Loving mother of Darrell and Alex. Sister of Audrey (late Ernie), Elaine, Sharon (Richard), Andre, Leonard (Jane), Ricky (Bob), Victor (Marcel) and Keith (Hilda). Daughter of the late Raymond and Leona Dupuis. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. As per her wishes, there will be no formal services and cremation has taken place. Her only wish was to come home. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.



