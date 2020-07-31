1/1
Barbara Anne (McCachen) KEITH
passed away on Monday July 27, 2020 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital at the age of 89. Barbara, beloved wife of the late John Keith. Proud and loving mother of David (Karen) Keith, Jane (Glenn) Myers, Anne Keith and Andrew (Suzanna) Keith. Cherished grandmother of Cameron, Kyra, Grant, Jedd, Ali, J.P. and Katherine 'Kiki'. Barbara is survived by her brother William 'Bill' (Norma) McCachen and sister Bonita (Ed) Odacre. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Barb remained a calming centre and force for those in her life. Her unfailing belief in the power of family, friendship and relationships resulted in a large circle of loving friends and family. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital or Hospice Georgian Triangle would be appreciated. Friends may visit Barbara's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

