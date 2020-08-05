Passed away at the Georgian Manor on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 64. Predeceased by her parents Manley and Edna Wiles. Beloved foster mother of Kelly Buttineau (Kenny) and her brother Shawn Buttineau (Jenn). Grandmother of Brody, Tanner and Matheson Hayes, and Alex Buttineau. Sister of Mary Buttineau. By her request, cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca