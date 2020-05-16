BRILLINGER (née Dixon), Barbara G. - On April 28, 2020 Barbara Brillinger 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Extendicare Kirkland Lake. Barbara will be deeply missed by her devoted and cherished son John & daughter in law, Jane Campbell of Cookstown. Barbara is also survived by her daughter, Anna (Dan Fraser) of North Bay, two granddaughters, Clara (B.C.) and Tia (Hamza Aouni) of Ottawa. She be missed deeply by her best friend and sister in law, Marie (Frank White) of Sutton West; brother in law, Ron Brillinger (Sharon) of Bethany and Marilyn Newton, Stouffville and many beloved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Arnold John Brillinger, son Kenneth Grant Brillinger, parents Patti & Harold Dixon, Harold & Gladys Dron, sister in law, Dorothy& brother in law, Eldon Yake, niece Ruth Fekete, brother in law, Jim Newton, and other family members. The family would like to thank each of the kind caregivers who cared tirelessly for her at Extendicare, Kirkland Lake. Cremation has taken place & an internment will be planned at St. James Cemetery, L'Amable, ON at a later date. Memorial donations to Diabetes Canada or The Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be appreciated in Barb's memory.



