Passed away peacefully with her daughter Sue and husband Roger by her side on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Penetanguishene. Barbara Gamache, of West Tree, dear wife of Roger Marchildon. Loving mother of Suzanne Wood and the late Tammie Gamache. Cherished grandmother of Chris, Kristen (John) and Jackie (Curtis). Lovingly remembered by her siblings Henry (Sanita) Truax, Terry (Susan) Truax, Wanda (Wayne) Robinson, Mark (Sherry) Truax. Barbara is predeceased by her parents Orval and Marion Truax and her sisters Marg, Marilyn and Arlene. A Private Family Service will be held. Inurnment will be held at Waverley United Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com