With deepest regret we announce the passing of our Mom Barb Inch. She will be missed by her husband Jack Inch of 60 years, daughters Mary Jane (Mike Montgomery), Lynda (Dwayne Cooksey), and son Bruce. Grandchildren Sarah, Stephanie, Kristen and David, extended family and many friends. Barb was loving and generous to all who knew her, she made friends wherever she went and would strike up a conversation, getting to know who you were, where you were from and interested in everyone she met. Well loved and will be missed by many. A family service has been held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home, Alliston. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.