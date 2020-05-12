Barbara Inch
With deepest regret we announce the passing of our Mom Barb Inch. She will be missed by her husband Jack Inch of 60 years, daughters Mary Jane (Mike Montgomery), Lynda (Dwayne Cooksey), and son Bruce. Grandchildren Sarah, Stephanie, Kristen and David, extended family and many friends. Barb was loving and generous to all who knew her, she made friends wherever she went and would strike up a conversation, getting to know who you were, where you were from and interested in everyone she met. Well loved and will be missed by many. A family service has been held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home, Alliston. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about the passing of Barb. I always looked to meet up with her at Walmart before Covid. Alliston Hospital peadiatric unit was never the same after she left. She was a mentor and a friend. My condolences to Jack, Mary Jane, Lynda and Bruce.
Myrna Adamson
Friend
