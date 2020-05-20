TRIPP, Barbara Jean Passed away peacefully at the Owen Hill Care Community on Friday, May 15, 2020. Barbara Tripp of Barrie formerly of Elmvale, In her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late Paul Tripp. Dear mother of David Tripp of Barrie, Steven Tripp of Toronto and Mark Tripp of Barrie. Loved grandmother of Andrew, Jennifer, Stephanie, Monica, Jamie, Steven and Christina. Great grandmother of Brendan, Devlin, Davian, Aiden, Zachary, Dyson, Mikayla, and Destiny. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation with interment at Allenwood United Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.