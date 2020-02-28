|
|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, in her 79th year. Loving mother to Laurie Stanley, Kerry Strome, Jim Walton (Jen) and Chris Walton (Karen). Cherished grandmother to 13 and great-grandmother of many. Sister to the late William and Betty. Loving daughter to Theda and Walter Strome both predeceased. Predeceased by life partner to Joe Charpontier. Barbara will be missed by many relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank all the staff on the Community Tower (4th floor) for all their care and support. As per Barb's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at later date. If desired, memorial donations to a would be gratefully appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 28, 2020