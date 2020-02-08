Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joan (White) Atkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Joan (White) Atkinson Obituary
Atkinson; Barbara Joan (nee White) of North Vancouver B.C. formerly of Orillia Barbara passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at North Shore Hospice, North Vancouver at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Donald Atkinson. Daughter of Stewart and Jessie White, both predeceased. Sister to Bill (Linda), Bob (Gail) both of Orillia, Gerry (Mary) of Beaverlodge, Alberta and Don (Laurie) both predeceased. Sister-in-law to Bill Atkinson (Ann). Barb will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Barb's life will be held first at Pinnacle at the Pier, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver, BC, on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 11 am, then a celebration of life will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia, ON, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2 - 4 pm. If desired, memorial donations to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation for the North Shore Hospice, 319 East 14th Street, North Vancouver, BC V7M 1P6. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -