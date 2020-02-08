|
|
Atkinson; Barbara Joan (nee White) of North Vancouver B.C. formerly of Orillia Barbara passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at North Shore Hospice, North Vancouver at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Donald Atkinson. Daughter of Stewart and Jessie White, both predeceased. Sister to Bill (Linda), Bob (Gail) both of Orillia, Gerry (Mary) of Beaverlodge, Alberta and Don (Laurie) both predeceased. Sister-in-law to Bill Atkinson (Ann). Barb will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Barb's life will be held first at Pinnacle at the Pier, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver, BC, on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 11 am, then a celebration of life will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia, ON, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2 - 4 pm. If desired, memorial donations to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation for the North Shore Hospice, 319 East 14th Street, North Vancouver, BC V7M 1P6. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 8, 2020