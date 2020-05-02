Barbara LAWLER
Peacefully on April 28, 2020, Barbara McMurtry Lawler (neé Aitken) passed away after a brief illness at Campbell House with son John by her side, and surrounded virtually by family. Barb was predeceased by Bill, her beloved husband of 61 years. She leaves a lively menagerie of five children: Dave (Connie), Sue, Nancy, John (Heather) and Judy (Rod); eleven adored grandchildren: Ryan (Erin) and Marisol, Scott and Sydney, Brett, Jeffrey and Kelly, Madeline and Will, Melanie and Sean; and niece Jo. Born in Galt (now Cambridge) in 1924, Barb met Bill ice skating one fateful evening while off-duty from their medical training at Toronto General Hospital. Wed in 1951, they raised us in sunny Sudbury. In 1989 Collingwood brought them closer to their many grandchildren. Family meant everything to mom. She was the hub of our wheel - keeping in touch with everyone's lives and sharing family news amongst us. Each birthday was highlighted with her signature renditions of everyone's favorite song. Mom's favorite time was soaking up sunshine, surrounded by family and close friends on the deck of her beloved Pte au Baril. A celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined in the future. We wish to thank the compassionate and caring staff of Raglan Village Retirement home, in particular Helene, Shane and Lynne. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be gratefully accepted. Friends may visit Barb's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
