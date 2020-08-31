It is with great sadness that we announce that Barbara Latter passed away peacefully at the age of 92 in Trillium Manor on Thursday August 27th, 2020. She was born in London Ontario to the late Ted and Edna Law. Barb was the wife, best friend and helpmate of Neill for 57 years. She was the mother of Michael (predeceased), Gramma to Theresa Crawford (Steve), Matthew Quinlan (Elaine), Kathleen Latter and G.G. to Lily, Maeve and Jameson. She will be missed by her ex daughter-in-law Genefer, many nieces, nephews and friends in Orillia and Victoria B.C. Barb was an active member of the Orillia Presbyterian Church, St. Andrews. One of her greatest pleasures in life was taking lessons from Bob White and Marshal Martin on the church's Casavant pipe organ. She also enjoyed going on long hikes with a naturalist in Victoria B.C. A joint Celebration of Life will be held at the time of Neill's passing. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Trillium Manor who took such great care of Barb. Arrangements entrusted to Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E. Orillia (705) 327-0221. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, Trillium Manor Bus Fund or the charity of your choice
