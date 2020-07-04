1/
Barbara Luck
Peacefully at the Huron Residential Hospice, Clinton on Wednesday July 1, 2020 Barbara June Luck (Telford) of Bayfield at the age of 82. Loving mother of Steven Telford of Bayfield, Michael & Gwen Telford of London, Darin Telford of Bayfield, Lisa Telford of Bayfield and David Telford & Margery Holmes of Clinton. Cherished grandmother of Faith and Cameron Telford, Dylan and Dariann Telford, Cody and Jacob Moon. Dear sister of Jeanette & Ted Lloyd, Gloria Laycock, Patricia Powell, Donna Mingo, Heather Pearce, Dan & Karen Luck and Donna Luck. Also Missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Norval and Mae Luck and siblings Loretta, George, Joan and Bruce in infancy. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at the Bayfield Cemetery at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Huron Residential Hospice would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 4, 2020.
