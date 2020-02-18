|
It is with immense sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Barbara Mae Simpson. Our mom was an exemplary spirit. She demonstrated positive resiliency throughout a life of kindness, love, and service to others that extended well beyond her family and friends. She always had a kind word to lift someone who needed it which was especially evident throughout her many years as a volunteer at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, both on the Auxiliary and Board of Directors. She was a passionate roll model for her three daughters, Sharon, Wendy, and Nancy-Gayle. She was devasted when her first husband, Robert Ralph Biggar died in a plane crash in service to our country in Trenton in 1954 and then lucky to have married our incredible new dad, Donald Roy Simpson in 1958. Together they provided the best life for us on Georgian Bay where they shared their love of life and each other. They had wonderful friends with whom they spent countless hours playing badminton and curling amidst plenty of laughter. Barbara is already missed by Nancy-Gayle, Sharon (Hugh Macklin), Wendy (Larry Scheinbaum), her grandchildren Drew Macklin ( Stephanie), Megan Richards (Shannon), Adam Macklin (Amanda), Laura, and Melisa. She loved and was loved by her great-grandchildren Trent, Cate, Ella, Alex, Silas, and Isla. Mom asked for this poem to be shared with her family and friends. Miss me - but let me go when I come to the end of the road As the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room Why cry for a soul set free Miss me a little, but not for too long, and not with your head bowed low Remember the love we shared For this is a journey we must all take, and each must go alone It's all part of a master plan, a step on the road to home When you are lonely and sad at heart, go your family and friends Share with them happy thoughts of me Miss me - but let me go It will take time, but we are comforted in knowing that the beautiful soul of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is at peace. A private family service will be held at a later date. In memorial donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation or Georgian Bay General Hospital.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 18, 2020