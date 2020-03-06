|
With profound sadness, we announce that Barbara passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Hospice Simcoe with her family by her side. Barbara was born in Goderich, Ontario on November 27,1946, the youngest of five children to Hugh and Margaret (Farrish) Mackenzie. Left to cherish her memories are her husband Brian, daughter Laurel (Glenn), son Robert (Anne), four grandchildren, Sydney(Derek), Matthew (Sara), Parker and Grace, and one great-grandchild Ryker, brothers John (Terry), Alex (friend Linda) and sister Anne and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, older brother Kenneth, sister-in-law Heather, and brothers-in-law, Dan, Paul, Paul, Bryce and Jeff. Barb is best remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Barb was genuinely interested in other people and was always willing to have a good chat with anyone. Her caring nature served her well in her time as a nurse, where her sincere interest and concern for elderly patients was always evident. A true farm girl at heart her love of all animals great and small was obvious throughout her entire life. She had an extraordinary appreciation of nature and found joy in her gardening. Barb's faith and the friendships she made through her involvement with the church brought her great comfort and happiness. Visitation will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12 to 1:30 with a service following at 2:00 p.m. at Burton Avenue United Church. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the lung association, Hospice Simcoe or Burton Avenue United church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 6, 2020