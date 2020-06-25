Barbara Muriel (nee Bell) MacBride
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Woodlands of Sunset Care Home in Welland, ON at the age of 88. Barbara, formerly of Wasaga Beach (and St. Catharines before her retirement in 1994) was the beloved wife of the late Jack MacBride (2011). Very loving mother of Heather (the late R.D. Reid), Scott (Rebecca Harris) and devoted daughter Sherry Corbeil (Rick MacMaster). Dear grandma of Adam MacBride. Dear sister of Brian Bell (Lynn Eagle). Dear aunt of Lauren Bell, Michael Bell, Travis Bell and Isaac Bell and their families. Dear cousin to Eileen Stock (David) and their children Gordon, Elizabeth and Janet and their families. Friends are invited to gather at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Stayner Chapel on Monday from 1:30 p.m until 2 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Stayner Union Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. If desired, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by her family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Memorial Gathering
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
02:15 PM
Stayner Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 24, 2020
Dear Brian, Lynn, Heather, Scott and Sherry,
My sister Janet and I were very sorry to hear of the passing of your sister and mother. Our mother, Eileen loved Barbara very much and they were in touch regularly for most of their lives. My mom kept us up to date on Barbara's life and what was happening in your lives, from those calls. Although we do not know each other well, we have memories of tidbits from all of your lives.
Brian and Lynn - we last saw you at Uncle Lawrence's funeral. You shared some of Travis' artwork with us.
My husband Alistair and our kids Nick (14) and Will (13) live in Calgary, Alberta. We have enjoyed the break from their hockey and life being a little slower over the last few months. Janet, her husband Doug, their 13-19 year old kids River, Forest and Lakeland, various goats, chickens, ducks, geese, dogs and cats live on a farm outside of Lakefield, Ontario and are also well.
We hope all of you are well and we are sorry for your loss.
Elizabeth and Janet
Elizabeth Stock
Family
June 19, 2020
Dear Sherry and Rick and family, Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your dear mom. It was great to get to know her at Woodlands and to become reacquainted with you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these exceptional times. Sincerely, Barb Rybiak and Travis Secord
Barbara Rybiak
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved