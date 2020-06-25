Dear Brian, Lynn, Heather, Scott and Sherry,
My sister Janet and I were very sorry to hear of the passing of your sister and mother. Our mother, Eileen loved Barbara very much and they were in touch regularly for most of their lives. My mom kept us up to date on Barbara's life and what was happening in your lives, from those calls. Although we do not know each other well, we have memories of tidbits from all of your lives.
Brian and Lynn - we last saw you at Uncle Lawrence's funeral. You shared some of Travis' artwork with us.
My husband Alistair and our kids Nick (14) and Will (13) live in Calgary, Alberta. We have enjoyed the break from their hockey and life being a little slower over the last few months. Janet, her husband Doug, their 13-19 year old kids River, Forest and Lakeland, various goats, chickens, ducks, geese, dogs and cats live on a farm outside of Lakefield, Ontario and are also well.
We hope all of you are well and we are sorry for your loss.
Elizabeth and Janet
Died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Woodlands of Sunset Care Home in Welland, ON at the age of 88. Barbara, formerly of Wasaga Beach (and St. Catharines before her retirement in 1994) was the beloved wife of the late Jack MacBride (2011). Very loving mother of Heather (the late R.D. Reid), Scott (Rebecca Harris) and devoted daughter Sherry Corbeil (Rick MacMaster). Dear grandma of Adam MacBride. Dear sister of Brian Bell (Lynn Eagle). Dear aunt of Lauren Bell, Michael Bell, Travis Bell and Isaac Bell and their families. Dear cousin to Eileen Stock (David) and their children Gordon, Elizabeth and Janet and their families. Friends are invited to gather at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Stayner Chapel on Monday from 1:30 p.m until 2 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Stayner Union Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. If desired, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by her family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.