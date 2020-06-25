Dear Brian, Lynn, Heather, Scott and Sherry,

My sister Janet and I were very sorry to hear of the passing of your sister and mother. Our mother, Eileen loved Barbara very much and they were in touch regularly for most of their lives. My mom kept us up to date on Barbara's life and what was happening in your lives, from those calls. Although we do not know each other well, we have memories of tidbits from all of your lives.

Brian and Lynn - we last saw you at Uncle Lawrence's funeral. You shared some of Travis' artwork with us.

My husband Alistair and our kids Nick (14) and Will (13) live in Calgary, Alberta. We have enjoyed the break from their hockey and life being a little slower over the last few months. Janet, her husband Doug, their 13-19 year old kids River, Forest and Lakeland, various goats, chickens, ducks, geese, dogs and cats live on a farm outside of Lakefield, Ontario and are also well.

We hope all of you are well and we are sorry for your loss.

Elizabeth and Janet



Elizabeth Stock

