Passed away on Sunday December 22, 2019 at Hillcrest Village at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Keith Preston, loving mother of the late Donald Preston, Gale (Ted) Pilon, and David (Cecil) Preston, cherished grandma of Jennifer. A graveside service will be held at Lakeview cemetery in the spring. Family would like to thank Dr. Karson & Denise and all the wonderful staff at Hillcrest, they are the best! Arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.