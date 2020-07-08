Peacefully passed at her home in Barrie on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Wife of the late Alexander (2009). Beloved mother of Joan (Blaine), Bob (Jan), Larry (Kathy), Russell, Lori (Randy) and Ken (Angie). Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Will be missed by friend and daughter-in-law Judy, extended family members and many dear friends. Barbara was a past supervisor of the Shanty Bay Nursery School and truly enjoyed her years spent there. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Thursday, July 9th from 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 10th at 10 a.m. at the St, Mary's Catholic Church, 65 Amelia St., Barrie. Private family interment to take place at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 208 Sunnidale Rd., Barrie. PLEASE NOTE that masks are required for all visitors to the facility, and a maximum of 50 people are allowed within the Chapel at one time. Memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com