Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Sunday November 1, 2020 at the age of 80 of Coldwater. Beloved wife of the Late George Wilson (May 2018). Loved mother of Guy Brandon of Coldwater, Gay Semsch of Barrie, Laurie Garner (Doug) of St. Augustine, Florida, and Leigh Brandon (Denice) of North Carolina. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Elberta Sallows of Orillia and sister-in-law of Margaret Robinson of Warminster. Predeceased by her brother Arnold Robinson and by her brother-in-law Ken Sallows. Will be missed by George's daughter Catherine MacKinnon (Ian) of Baysville, by Catherine's son Tyler, and by her sister-in-law & brother-in-law Beulah and David Lennox of Coboconk. Barbara has requested cremation and there will be no visitation or service. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the Coldwater United Church or to the charity of your choice
and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com