Peacefully passed away at Bethell House Hospice, Inglewood, with family and caregivers by his side on February 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Cherished father of Raymond (Cheryl), and Kelly (2016) her husband Mark Mitler. Proud Papa to Robert (Jessica) Mathew, Grampa Bud to Travis (Laura), Jody (Colin), Dillon and Jake, Great Grampa Bud to Crew, Sloane and Archer. Beloved brother of Barbara and Bruce (Roselyn). Bud is predeceased by his father Fred (JoJo) and mother Olga (Olie) from Arnprior, his first wife Mae of 18 years, and the mother to his children. Bud enjoyed 32 years of marriage to his second wife Hazel. Bud had a special place in his heart for all his nieces and nephews (lads and lasseys) both here and in the UK and will be missed by extended family, friends, neighbours care givers and his work family at Crowle. Bud as we fondly referred to him as was a name given to him by his younger brother Bruce because Barclay was too hard to say. If you were meeting him for the first time he would often introduce himself as Bud or Barclay Bond but you can call me James he would say. He always left a lasting impression. Bud was a gentle giant that loved to tell stories, sing ditty's and make people laugh. He loved a good "Bond" fire, fishing and never strayed from a conversation about politics. A Celebration of Bud's Life will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at In Memoriam Life Celebration Centre, 633419 Highway 10, Mono, ON from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with Words of Remembrance taking place at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethell House Hospice would be appreciated. In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Bond Family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 13, 2020