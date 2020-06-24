David "Barry" Bressette passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Barry was born on April 29, 1939 in Midland, Ontario to William and Joyce Bressette. Barry has now been reunited with the love of his life for 57 years the late Shirley Atkinson (2018). He was a proud father to Richard (Terry-Lynn), Stephen (Janice), David (Heather), and Cathy (Roy Dunford). The role he loved most in life was gramps/grandpa to his grandchildren Jessica, Jeffrey, Alison, Laura, Christopher, Jesse, Trevor, Brooke, Brandon and Brett. Great-grandfather of Callen, Maddy, Zayden, Owen, Hudson, and Asher. Brother of Gayle Tucker and sister-in-law Karen (Randy) Green and brother-in-law Bill Atkinson. He was predeceased by his sisters Faye Willman and Joan Joyce. He lived an amazing life with a stint in the Canadian Armed Forces, long time employee of Franke Kindred, (Retired 2000). He was a former Midland Minor Hockey executive member, where he served as ice convenor, coach, manager, and volunteer. He was an avid golfer, former member of the Midland Golf and Country Club, until his health made it difficult to enjoy the game. But his main sport was hockey. He loved his Leafs. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health crisis, no service will be held. Cremation has taken place.



