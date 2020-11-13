Died peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital with his wife Deborah (Roach) by his side at the age of 75. Retired from Bell Canada with 30 years of Service to enjoy his second careers playing golf and fishing. Barry and Debi spent over 20 years in Arizona attending NASCAR and NHRA Racing and other car enthusiast events. Barry is predeceased by his parents Jim and Annie Emmons formerly of Aurora. Barry will also be missed by his cousins Ian Russell, Brad Emmons, Marty Emmons, Janis MacIver, Cathy Emmons, David Emmons and the late Peter and Ron Emmons as well as many friends over the years. No services as per Barry's wishes. If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. To sign Barry's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com