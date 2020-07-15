Barry McKELVEY

Passed away peacefully at his residence in Orillia on July 13th, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Nancy McKelvey. Loving father of Kevin McKelvey (Cari) and Laurie McKelvey (Brad Shaw). Cherished grandfather of Anthony (Danielle), Sam (Megan), Emily, Leah and Taylor. Treasured great-grandfather of Josiah, Ellie and Harrison. Dear brother of Dave McKelvey (Harryette) and the late Merton McKelvey. Barry will be missed by Paul Barnetson (Kathy), Mychal, Candice, Jonathan, Nathan, Jude, Bowie and Myles. If desired, memorial donations to St. David Anglican and Lutheran Church may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street East, Orillia L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca