Barry McKELVEY
Passed away peacefully at his residence in Orillia on July 13th, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Nancy McKelvey. Loving father of Kevin McKelvey (Cari) and Laurie McKelvey (Brad Shaw). Cherished grandfather of Anthony (Danielle), Sam (Megan), Emily, Leah and Taylor. Treasured great-grandfather of Josiah, Ellie and Harrison. Dear brother of Dave McKelvey (Harryette) and the late Merton McKelvey. Barry will be missed by Paul Barnetson (Kathy), Mychal, Candice, Jonathan, Nathan, Jude, Bowie and Myles. If desired, memorial donations to St. David Anglican and Lutheran Church may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street East, Orillia L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
